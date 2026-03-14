Drama In The Skies Over Iran: Israeli Fighter Jet Nearly Shot Down

An Israeli fighter jet narrowly missed being shot down over the skies of Iran last week, the IDF spokesperson said.

The attempt failed thanks to the pilot’s alertness and professionalism, and the mission was completed successfully

It was also reported by Channel 12 that footage of the attempted strike on the aircraft was shown to the prime minister and the defense minister, and that the event did not involve an “air battle.”

Since the start of the war, there have been numerous attempts to shoot down Israeli fighter jets over Iranian skies, and aircrews have successfully dealt with the threat.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)