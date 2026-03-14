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Report: Israel Planning Massive Ground Invasion Of Lebanon

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon. Tasnim News Agency

Israel is preparing to significantly expand its ground operation in Lebanon, with the goal of taking control of all territory south of the Litani River and destroying Hezbollah’s military capabilities, Axios reported, based on Israeli and U.S. sources.

“We are going to do what we did in Gaza,” a senior Israeli official said, referring to destroying buildings used by Hezbollah.

This would mark Israel’s largest ground invasion of Lebanon since 2006. Such an operation could result in a long-term Israeli presence in southern Lebanon.

According to the report, the Trump administration supports a major Israeli operation to disarm Hezbollah but is also urging Israel to avoid harming key Lebanese state infrastructure and is pushing for direct talks between the two countries about a postwar arrangement.

A senior Israeli official said Israel had been prepared to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon before Wednesday, when Hezbollah fired over 200 missiles at Israel, but now sees a large-scale operation as unavoidable.

“The goal is to take over territory, push Hezbollah’s forces north and away from the border, and dismantle its military positions and weapons depots in the villages,” the official said.

“We feel we have full U.S. backing for this operation,” the official added.

“The Israelis have to do what they have to do to stop the Hezbollah shelling,” a U.S. official said.

The report added that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has appointed former minister Ron Dermer to oversee the Lebanon portfolio during the war, including managing contacts with the Trump administration and leading potential negotiations with Lebanon.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

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