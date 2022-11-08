MOVING VIDEO: Ramat Eshkol Terror Victim Meets His Rescuer

Eliyahu Dahan, who was seriously injured in the Ramat Eshkol terror attack over two weeks ago had a moving reunion with the person who was the first to arrive at the scene and administer first aid, saving Dahan’s life.

Channel 12 News arranged the meeting between, Shimon Levi, himself a survivor of the Beis Yisrael terror attack in 2002, and Dahan at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital.

“I owe you my life,” a moved Dahan said to Levi. “B’ezrat Hashem, I should be zocheh to stand on my two feet to come thank you.”

At the end of the visit, Levi, who composed the song “אין דבר רע יורד מן השמים כי הכל לטובה” and sang it together with famed singer, Yaakov Shwekey, sang the very apropos song together with Dahan.

