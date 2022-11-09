NARCISSIST: Trump on Midterms: “Thank Me if Republicans Win, Don’t Blame Me if They Lose!” [SEE THE VIDEO]

An insane and stunning quote from former President Donald Trump as votes were being counted on Tuesday night has shocked and angered Republicans across the country.

Trump told News Nation that if Republicans wind up doing well in the elections, he should “get all the credit,” but if they lose, he “should not be blamed at all.”

Trump made the comment as he lamented being blamed when bad things happen to Republicans.

“Usually what would happen is when they do well I won’t be given any credit, and if they do badly they will blame everything on me,” the persistently aggrieved Trump said.

The reality is that Trump can be blamed for Republicans’ midterm election results because he chose to make himself a central figure in it by all but announcing his 2024 presidential run just days before the elections and attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)