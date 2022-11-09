NARCISSIST: Trump on Midterms: “Thank Me if Republicans Win, Don’t Blame Me if They Lose!” [SEE THE VIDEO]

An insane and stunning quote from former President Donald Trump as votes were being counted on Tuesday night has shocked and angered Republicans across the country.
Trump told News Nation that if Republicans wind up doing well in the elections, he should “get all the credit,” but if they lose, he “should not be blamed at all.”
Trump made the comment as he lamented being blamed when bad things happen to Republicans.
“Usually what would happen is when they do well I won’t be given any credit, and if they do badly they will blame everything on me,” the persistently aggrieved Trump said.
The reality is that Trump can be blamed for Republicans’ midterm election results because he chose to make himself a central figure in it by all but announcing his 2024 presidential run just days before the elections and attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
One thing most politicians value above all is their own survival. The numbers from 2022 suggest that Trump is a LOSER. The candidates he supported underperformed. Trump may be able to win a primary, but it doing so guarantees loss in the election. And the one thing professional politicians hate most of all, is a LOSER.
Wow. He actually said that.
Is it that media cannot tell when Trump is being sarcastic or is it that media, in its rishus, tries to portray his sarcastic comments as fact? I have plenty of qualms about trump but in this quote it is obvious that he is using sarcasm to make a point – any idiot can see that.
Whether it’s sarcasm,Narcissism or just plain stupidity it’s clear he was already anticipating last night‘s fiasco. The most common word on Fox this morning was “underperformed” with reference to the Republican candidates failing to secure the red wave anticipated. Obviously he will claim a few victories but the number of losing Republican candidates is breathtaking
Trump entertains plebes and distracts them from the fact that they’re being squeezed out of society. He has an important job. If they didn’t have their hopes pegged in Trump, who knows where things would go. Trump has my support.
I actually agree with him. Had the Republicans done well I would not have given him any credit and I do blame him for the Republicans not doing so well.
At this point Trump can only mess things up. Had the Republicans done better it would have been despite him not because of his. The fact that they did not is to a large degree his fault.
It’s so obvious he’s said this mockingly and not seriously! But narcissistic speaking, he is World’s #1 narcissist. May Kim Jung Hu, Watt, Ware beats him: maybe not. Tough one!