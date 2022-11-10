WATCH IT: Mega MAGA Trump Supporter Laura Ingraham Turns On Him

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters and defenders, appeared to turn on the former president Wednesday night.

In her Wednesday night monologue, Ingraham laid out what she believes is necessary for a Republican to be victorious in 2024, and took a shot at Trump in the process.

“Going to 2024, the Republicans are going to be looking for candidates who are focused on winning – not just making a point or settling a score. So, to really change it, we’re gonna have to win and we have to win over voters outside our traditional base. That means young people, too,” she said.

“That’s got to be the goal for the next presidential election. The populist movement is about ideas. It is not about any one person. If the voters conclude that you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’re going to look elsewhere, period.”

