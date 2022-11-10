OUT OF CONTROL: Armed Group Steals USPS Cart From Mailman In Flatbush in Broad Daylight [SEE SHOCKING VIDEO]

A group of criminals carried out a brazen armed robbery of USPS mail in the heart of the Flatbush Jewish community on Thursday, threatening a mailman with a firearm in the process.

The incident occurred at approximate 2:30PM on E. 24th Street between Avenue S and T, and began with two suspects approaching and then grabbing a mail cart on a sidewalk, fending off the mailman’s attempts to stop them, with one of them brandishing a firearm.

A third suspect was in a rented van, to which the first two suspects brought the mail cart and then fled.

Crime has been out of control in New York City for a long time, but this robbery is brazen, with the thieves feeling comfortable enough to strong-arm a federal employee on a public street in broad daylight.

Flatbush Shomrim and the NYPD are now investigating and searching for the audacious criminals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)