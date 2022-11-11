ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!: Trump Blames Media for His Midterms Failures

Donald Trump has been taking a lot of heat from both the mainstream media and conservatives following the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results, with many accusing him of sabotaging their chances by putting himself over party and endorsing weak candidates.

Trump has now responded by attacking the media, saying how what they’re saying is “fake news” and that they’re the “enemy of the people.”

“Incredible how dishonest the Fake News Media is,” Trump raged on Truth Social. “The Failing New York Times has gone crazy. So many of the people I Endorsed went on to victory on Tuesday Night, nobody was even close, and they literally make up a story refusing to write the facts, and only quoting enemies and losers. Almost all of the people I endorsed WON, yet if you read the story from two Trump hating writers (who only do as they are told!), you would not even recognize the truth. They truly are, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!!!”

“…219 WINS against 16 LOSSES IN THE GENERAL ELECTION, and yet the Fake News writes only unrecognizable junk. No wonder they are all doing sooo badly!” he added.

Unfortunately for Trump, the reality doesn’t match his delusions. It isn’t clear where he got his 219 number from, but regardless, the vast majority of candidates he endorsed that won were heavy favorites to begin with. The ones he endorsed and promoted in tougher districts and states did, overall, terribly.

