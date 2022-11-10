“Jewish Supremacy:” The Israeli Journalist Who Incites The World Against Us

As the “entire world” quakes in fear of the Religious Zionist politicians Betzalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli journalist Avishai Grinzaig slammed left-wing Israeli journalist Barak Ravid for inciting English speakers against Israeli politicians.

Ravid, who writes for Axios and Walla News, wrote an article about the Biden administration’s “fears” that Betzalel Smotrich would be appointed as defense minister. In his Axios report, he dubbed the merged party of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Betzalel Smotrich as the “Jewish supremacist Religious Zionism list” but left out that term in Walla‘s Hebrew version.

“The journalist Barak Ravid wrote an article in Hebrew (for Walla) and in English (for Axios) on the concerns of the Biden administration about the expected appointment of Smotrich [as defense minister],” Grinzaig wrote. “Smotrich’s title is the ‘leader of the Jewish supremacist party’ only in English and his party is the ‘Jewish supremacist party’ only in English. What is the benefit of this?”

Grinzaig added: “Another change: in the English version, Ravid wrote that ‘it’s unclear whether the Biden administration will work with Smotrich, who has a track record of making racist, anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ comments.'”

“In the Hebrew version, he wrote: ‘due to his racist statements and his extreme positions on the Palestinian issue.'”

“In English, Smotrich is the man of ‘Jewish supremacy’ and in Hebrew, he isn’t? In English, the Biden administration is worried about his anti-Arab and anti-LGBT statements, but in Hebrew, they’re not?”

“I don’t understand this concept. If you didn’t find it correct to write these descriptions in Hebrew, why write them in English?” Grinzaig queried.

Smotrich slammed Ravid’s description of his party, saying, “Out of its hatred for the right, the Israeli left is willing to irresponsibly harm the State of Israel, slandering it to the world with lies and damaging its foreign relations. From the perspective of Ravid and his friends, if they are not in power, they will do everything to cause the State of Israel to fail and then blame it on the right. Only those who don’t truly love the State can act this way.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)