HILARIOUS: Non-Jewish Suspect in Gel Shooting Incident Says It’s Not Hate Crime Because He’s Jewish

One of three men charged with shooting gel pellets at Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg on Sunday was ordered held on bail while one of the others told police that it wasn’t a hate crime because he’s really Jewish.

Jacob Hernandez was ordered held on bail, while Zakaria Moataz and Dorian Watt were given supervised release.

Hilariously, Watt told cops that he’s Jewish “and can’t be committing a hate crime because the defendant is a real Hebrew.”

While Hernandez was the one caught shooting the gel pellets at Jews, both Moataz and Watt admitted that they had shot the gun on other occasions.

Watt’s father, meanwhile, insisted that his son is a “good kid.”

“I’m curious about what happened. They don’t have pictures of anybody. All they’re trying to do is to have every black kid on the block have a bad record. I’ve been through it all my life,” he said.

“I don’t believe none of that. I work for Jewish people for a long time. I have a lot of Jewish friends, and my son has been around me all my life. I don’t have a problem with anyone. We don’t discriminate against people… I raised my son better [than that].”

As YWN reported, the trio were arrested after they allegedly shot their gel gun at Hasidic Jews at three different locations – three nights in a row – all captured on security cameras. They were arrested thanks to the hard work of Williamsburg Shomrim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)