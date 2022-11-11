Religious Parties Demand & Receive: Budget For Yeshivos Will Double

The representatives of the Chareidi and Religious Zionist parties made an unequivocal demand during coalition negotiations to double the budget for yeshivos. An agreement was reached with the Likud negotiations team that the funding for avreichim will increase to NIS 1,314 per month and to NIS 730 for bochurim.

Additionally, until now, the budget for the olam hayeshivos was limited to NIS 1.2 billion, with no increases for natural growth. According to a Channel 12 News report, there will now be no limit, with the total budget expected to reach NIS 2.5-3 billion.

The demand comes after 25 years during which kollel stipends steadily decreased to NIS 680, despite the increases in the cost of living.

The demand was first raised by Shas on Thursday morning and was raised again by the UTJ party in the afternoon. Religious Zionist Party chairman Betzalel Smotrich also demanded an increase in kollel stipends as a condition for joining the coalition. “The result of these elections reflects a clear and unequivocal statement of the majority of the Israeli people,” Smotrich said to the head of the Likud negotiation team, MK Yariv Levin.

“Am Yisrael value lomdei Torah and believe that our hold on this land is derived from our hold on Toras Yisrael. It’s a zechut for the State of Israel to support lomdei Torah, of course alongside the encouragement of employment and the economic development of Israel.”

Smotrich added: “The stipend will be given equally to Religious Zionist and Chareidi avreichim. The time has come for a shared front on core issues that are precious to all shomrei mitzvos. Lomdei Torah are entitled to recognition without differentiation.”

All religious MKs asserted that the time has come for the budgetary discrimination against religious students and institutions to end, especially in the wake of the billions of shekels that the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government gave to the Islamist Ra’am party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)