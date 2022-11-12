FOAMING AT THE MOUTH: Trump Shrieks in Rage at Anyone Who’ll Listen

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On March 12, during the meeting, and on the day he declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency, Trump made a cryptic offhand remark. “I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about," he said. Trump wasn’t just crowing. Dozens of statutory authorities become available to any president when national emergencies are declared. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A raging – and possibly panicked – Donald Trump went on a social media tear Friday night, throwing a tantrum following the losses of his handpicked candidates in the midterms.

His first rant came after Blake Masters officially lost his election to incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race, in which he said the “Electron” was stolen.

He followed it up with a tirade against GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Mitch McConnell.

He kept going a bit later in spastic bursts.

Trump was then, presumably, tucked into bed by Melania.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)