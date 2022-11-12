FOAMING AT THE MOUTH: Trump Shrieks in Rage at Anyone Who’ll Listen

A raging – and possibly panicked – Donald Trump went on a social media tear Friday night, throwing a tantrum following the losses of his handpicked candidates in the midterms.

His first rant came after Blake Masters officially lost his election to incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly in the Arizona Senate race, in which he said the “Electron” was stolen.

He followed it up with a tirade against GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Mitch McConnell.

He kept going a bit later in spastic bursts.

Trump was then, presumably, tucked into bed by Melania.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)