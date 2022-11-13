Gafni: “There Won’t Be A Coalition Without The Override Clause”

Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni said on Motzei Shabbos that he informed the Likud negotiation team that there won’t be a coalition without the override clause.

The override clause is an amendment to one of Israel’s Basic Laws that will curb the power of the Supreme Court

Speaking at a Degel HaTorah event on Motzei Shabbos, Gafni said: “We promised during the election campaign and we’re standing by it in the coalition negotiations with the Likud. All the gezeiros of Lieberman and Bennett will be canceled immediately. The salaries of teachers and preschool teachers [in Chareidi schools] will be equal to those in the state schools, and no government will be established without the override clause.”

“It doesn’t interest me anymore what people will write about us in the media,” Gafni said, referring to the many liberties the Bennett-Lieberman government took for themselves, including the billions of shekels it gave to the Islamist Ra’am party in order to stay in power, while the media remained silent.

Gafni added: “The negotiations aren’t easy, even difficult. But everyone feels that we learned a lot from what happened in the last year and a half. We learned that we’ll do what needs to be done and it doesn’t matter if there’s an article in Ha’aretz – it’s irrelevant. No more of ‘what will they say,’ there will only be what we’ll do. We’ll do whatever it takes.”

