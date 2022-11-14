NO SELF CONTROL: Donald Trump Again Attacks McConnell’s Wife with Racist Nickname

If Donald Trump has any ability to control the things he says and writes, he doesn’t show it very often. And for the umpteenth time, he has attacked a perceived foe’s wife, and threw in a racial nickname for good measure.
Trying to deflect blame for Republicans’ underwhelming midterm results, Trump went after one of his favorite enemies: Mitch McConnell.
“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” Trump declared, referring to the midterm results. “Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!”
This isn’t the first time Trump called McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, a racist nickname. He used the same “Coco Chow” insult back in September. And this latest use of the nickname comes just two days after he went after Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose name Trump said “sounds Chinese.”
“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump wrote. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done!”
Trump again went after Youngkin on Sunday night, also attacking Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears, who is seen as one of the top up-and-coming black Republicans in the country.
He is a racist. He is singlehandedly destroying the republican party. He is completely responsible for the loss of the last three elections.
This country is so tired of Trump at this point and its time to move on… I admired the man for all his accomplishments and was on his side for the last 6.5 years but he has become so nasty of late and his arrogance and his demeanor is just too hard to ignore. This country can do…. and must do better…
If only he’d realize that he is his own biggest enemy..
Has Trump attacked the democrats recently? If not why not?
Trump is not a racist, He acts like a 10 year old and calls people names like a 10 year old.
Delusional Donald’s behavior has gotten stranger and stranger. He’s been attacking Republicans daily with his comments on his Truth Social and his missives issued on his 45th President letterhead.
He’s been like this since the 70’s. Nothing new. Watch any one of his shows in the 80’s. If anyone is supporting the republicans because of principal, you had no business supporting this embarrassment to the human being. I’m not a big fan of Biden, but Trump’s character is a total embarrassment.
We vote for the policies not the person
well said- trump time to pack up and go home!!!
The reason he’s not attacking Democrats, Coffee addict, is because one first must clean his own home.
McConnell is at fault we don’t have the Senate, and everyone is blaming Trump.
McConnell’s wife is Chines and has very strong ties to the Chinese government. It’s a fact for anyone who cares to check it out…
@cool masmid, I agree with @ish hashalom. Trump was always nasty and arrogant and I have disliked him for decades. That’s why I had to hold my nose when I voted for him in the last election. Everyone overlooked his bad traits, because of his policies. But you can only overlook only so much, and it looks like even his supporters are getting sick and tired of his ever present antics.
“We vote for the policies not the person”
Only if you’re delusional.