NO SELF CONTROL: Donald Trump Again Attacks McConnell’s Wife with Racist Nickname

If Donald Trump has any ability to control the things he says and writes, he doesn’t show it very often. And for the umpteenth time, he has attacked a perceived foe’s wife, and threw in a racial nickname for good measure.

Trying to deflect blame for Republicans’ underwhelming midterm results, Trump went after one of his favorite enemies: Mitch McConnell.

“It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,” Trump declared, referring to the midterm results. “Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!”

This isn’t the first time Trump called McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, a racist nickname. He used the same “Coco Chow” insult back in September. And this latest use of the nickname comes just two days after he went after Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, whose name Trump said “sounds Chinese.”

“Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump wrote. “I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done!”

Trump again went after Youngkin on Sunday night, also attacking Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Winsome Sears, who is seen as one of the top up-and-coming black Republicans in the country.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)