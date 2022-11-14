Matt Platkin Sworn In as New Jersey’s First-Ever Jewish Attorney General

Many elected officials, dignitaries, and community leaders were in Trenton on Monday afternoon to witness the swearing-in of Attorney General Matt Platkin, the first-ever Jewish individual to hold the state’s top law enforcement post.

Among the attendees were New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife Tammy, New Jersey State Police Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, and many others.

Platkin had been serving as the acting attorney general for New Jersey since early this year following the departure of Gurbir Grewal to join the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Platkin was confirmed as the attorney general by the New Jersey Senate on September 29th following a series of hearings and votes.

Platkin has been hailed as a fierce defender of religious rights, and has already stood up multiple times to defend Jewish communities in New Jersey, most recently when an 18-year-old threatened to attack a shul in the state, prompting an FBI warning.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)