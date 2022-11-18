THEY JUST WON’T STOP: NY Times Continues Its Hate Campaign Against Yeshivos

The Orthodox Jew-obsessed New York Times hasn’t had its fill of attacks against religious Jewish schools, with the writers of its infamous anti-Jewish hit pieces asking for more people to talk to them about their experience in yeshivas.

“The New York Times is continuing to report on education in NY’s Hasidic community, as well as in other Orthodox Jewish community. We want to collect as many personal stories as we can, from all perspectives,” NYT journalist Brian Rosenthal wrote on Twitter.

Based on emails Rosenthal has been sending to people in the Orthodox Jewish communities, it appears he specifically wants to target special education programs in Jewish schools.

“We’ve heard that in recent years, some boys schools and girls schools in the Hasidic community (and in the larger Orthodox community, too) have been increasingly pushing to classify their students as special education in order to obtain more government funding, but have not been providing students with high-quality services,” Rosenthal wrote in his email. “We’ve also heard that many schools have high rates of students in special education. We are trying to assess whether this is all true or not, and we’re looking for any evidence we can find.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, who proudly supported yeshivas in his recent bid for New York governor, responded to a tweet from another NYT reporter, Jay Root, asking for information about yeshivas.

