Chareidi MKs Freeze Coalition Talks With The Likud

The reports on Monday about the compromise that Prime Minister-designate Binyamin Netanyahu reached with Religious Zionism Party chairman Betzalel Smotrich and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has greatly angered both the UTJ party and some members of Netanyahu’s Likud party.

According to the reports, Smotrich will receive the Finance Ministry that was originally slated for Deri. Deri will be “compensated” for the loss of the Finance Ministry by receiving a “super ministry” of a combined Interior Ministry and Transportation Ministry. In addition, the Shas party would receive four other ministries, including the Ministry for the Development of the Negev and Galil as well as the Religious Services Ministry, the Health or Social Welfare Ministry, and the Diaspora Affairs or Agricultural Ministry.

The UTJ party is now furious since the original agreement between the parties called for a ministry for every two mandates. Shas has 11 mandates and was supposed to receive 5 and a half ministries and UTJ was supposed to receive 3 and a half ministries for its 7 mandates.

However, currently, UTJ has not yet received any ministries although it expects to receive two “small” ministries, Housing and Social Equality or perhaps the Jerusalem Affairs Ministry. The party has demanded clarification from the Likud on the matter and has announced that for the time being, they have suspended negotiations talks.

Some Likud MKs are also furious, with at least two, Dovid Bitan and Danny Danon, publicly criticizing Netanyahu for giving away important ministries to other parties rather than keeping them within the party.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)