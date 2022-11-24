WATCH: New Otzma Yehudit MK Quotes HaRav Shach, Announces His Phone Number

Newly sworn-in Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzchak Waserlauf gave his first speech to the Knesset plenum on Monday.

“I want to use this time, which is the first time I am speaking to the plenum, to read a few numbers,” he began. “I came to the Knesset to help as many as people possible…I heard a story yesterday that made an impression on me.”

“When MK Gafni entered the Knesset over 30 years ago, he went to speak to HaRav Shach, zt’l, who told him: ‘If you tell me that you obtained millions of shekels for this or that institution, I won’t understand what it’s about…I don’t understand money. But if you’ll tell me that an almanah approached you who was having issues with arnona (property tax) and you helped her, that I’ll understand.”

“I turn to the public – I’m here for you. I want those in the public who are listening to me now to take a paper and pen and write down my personal phone number 0545852404

and the phone number of my personal assistant Neria – 0523414391. It doesn’t matter if you vote for me or not, I’m not asking for your support. I want to help you unconditionally.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)