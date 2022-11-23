Name Added For HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani At Atzeret Tefilah At Kosel

Fervent tefillos have been taking place in yeshivos, shuls and heichelei Torah across Israel for HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, the head of the Moetzet Chachmei Torah, who was hospitalized on Monday night in very serious condition after he lost consciousness and was successfully resuscitated.

HaRav Badani is currently sedated and ventilated and is being treated in the ICU of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. His condition took a turn for the worse on Wednesday and he is in great need of rachamei Shamyaim. HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein has called to the public to daven for the refuah of HaRav Badani.

The Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah called to the public on Tuesday evening to gather at the Kosel on Wednesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Kislev for an atzeret tefillah for HaRav Badani’s refuah. The tefillah took place at 3:30 pm. at the Kosel plaza with the participation of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, HaChacham Nissim Ben-Shimon, HaGaon HaRav Reuven Elbaz, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, and the Kosel Rav, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Rafael Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)