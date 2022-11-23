Large Bombs Packed With Nails Were Detonated Remotely

The bombs planted at two bus stops at entrances to Jerusalem on Wednesday at the height of morning rush hour were packed with nails and marbles and were detonated remotely, a senior police official told Kan News.

“These were large bombs set off remotely,” he said. “They were placed in bags with nails and marbles in order to increase the number of casualties.”

Both bombs were activated remotely by cell phones and it is assumed that the attack was planned long in advance.

The bombs were placed in bags next to bus stops that are normally teeming with people, especially during the morning rush hour, with the aim of causing as many casualties as possible.

The police believe that the same terror cell carried out both attacks.

Following the attacks, police officers were deployed across Jerusalem to scan bus stops out of fear that more bombs were placed at additional bus stops.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)