ISRAEL ON EDGE: Jew Mistaken For Terrorist Is Shot, Seriously Wounded

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday evening in Israel when a Jew mistaken for a terrorist was shot by an Israeli citizen.

The man was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred at a gas station near the Kochav Ya’akov junction in Binyanim.

Israel Police issued a statement saying that “police forces arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect in the shooting. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.”

Many Israelis are on edge following the double terrorist attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday, with police receiving hundreds of calls about suspicious objects since the attack.

