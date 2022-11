A video circulated on Israeli social media on Sunday showing Palestinian children playacting a “martyr’s” funeral.

In a chilling portrayal of the “excellent” chinuch that Palestinian children receive from the cradle, the exuberant children are seen carrying a “bier” bearing the “shahid” – a small child draped in a Palestinian flag.

The children are happily singing: “Ya mother, I wore a new shirt, make me a martyr.”

