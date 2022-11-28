Musk Says He’d Support “Sensible and Centrist” DeSantis if He Runs in 2024

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, said he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis if he runs for president in 2024.

The comment came during a series of tweets from the eccentric billionaire in which he addressed “deplatforming” and censorship on Twitter.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote in reply to a tweet about Trump’s restored but still quiet account. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” he said.

He added that he was a “significant” supporter of President Barack Obama and that he “reluctantly” voted for Biden over Trump.

“But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence,” he added. :My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

A user then asked Musk if he would support DeSantis for president, to which he responded simply, “Yes.”

