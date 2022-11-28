TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Frum Woman Found Deceased on Carlton Road in Apparent Hit-and-Run

A frum woman, Mrs. Miriam Sussman, was tragically found deceased on Carlton Road in Monsey after she had gone missing hours earlier. She was just 52.

Sources tell The Monsey Scoop that Mrs. Sussman a”h had gone missing at about 4:45 pm on Sunday and was only located by a Rockland Chaveirim member at approximately 1 am Monday morning.

Rockland Hatzolah responded to the scene, but there sadly nothing they could do. It appears that Mrs. Sussman a”h had been struck by a vehicle.

Ramapo Police are currently at the scene conducting an investigation and Chaveirim is poring through surveillance footage to assist police in determining how the tragedy occurred.

Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes are at the scene to ensure kavod hameis.

Further details will be published when the become available.

