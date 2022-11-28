Tonight – Virtual Open House – Yeshiva of Saint Louis (MTI)

At MTI, our top notch chinuch at our five-star campus proudly produces Bnei Torah who are ready to embrace today’s challenges and become future leaders of Klal Yisroel.

If you are looking for an out-of-town dorm yeshiva for your son that offers:

– Stimulating shiurim which challenge each talmid to fully engage in limud haTorah, along with a strong secular studies program for maximum intellectual involvement

– Relatable rebbeim who engage and encourage growth in ruchnius and yiras shamayim through limud haTorah, as well as a love for Yahadus and Klal Yisroel

– A positive culture and happy environment, ensuring a balance between structure and creative energy outlets

Join the Virtual Open House tonight from the comfort of your own home

Tonight 8:00 – 8:45pm (CST)/ 9:00-9:45pm (EST)

Sign up Now:

bit.ly/MTI_YWNpr

To schedule a visit to the Yeshiva or to reserve a spot for the 8th grade Shabbaton, please call Rabbi Dovid Fromowitz at 636-778-1896 Ext. 101

or email [email protected]