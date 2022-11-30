Israel Police Chief: “A Dead Terrorist, That’s What I Want To See”

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Tuesday spoke with the two police officers who neutralized the terrorist that carried out the ramming attack in Binyamin on Tuesday morning that seriously injured an IDF soldier.

The officers, who were on the road, had noticed the terrorist’s car even before they heard about the attack.

“We were driving behind a vehicle driving wildly and meanwhile we were hearing reports about the attack. We realized it was the terrorist’s car.”

During the chase, one of the police officers leaned out of the police car and fired at the terrorist’s car, causing the terrorist to crash into a safety rail.

“We got out of the car and broke the window of the terrorist’s car to make sure that he was indeed neutralized and didn’t pose any danger,” he said.

“You did an excellent job,” Shabtai said. “Your initial identification of a suspicious vehicle before you even knew about the incident and then the link to the incident itself – and at the end, the result was a dead terrorist – that’s what I want to see.”

Kobi continued: “I want to express my appreciation to the police officers for their pursuit, adherence to the mission, and professionalism that ultimately eliminated the terrorist who carried out the attack – this is what we expect from our police officers. The officers acted as expected and required of officers in Israel Police.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)