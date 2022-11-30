NOMINATIONS ARE IN: Top Three Finalists to Become Antisemite of the Year Unveiled

The finalists to be named Antisemite of the Year 2022 have been unveiled by StopAntisemitism, with disgraced rapper Kanye West a strong frontrunner for the ignominious title.

West, who legally changed his name to “Ye,” has spewed a slew of antisemitic rants and tropes in the last month, including a tweet threatening to go “Death Con 3” on Jews. Numerous brands have since cut ties with the rapper, cutting his wealth by an estimated $1 billion.

Another finalist is Mohamed Hadid, who along with his supermodel daughters Bella and Gigi have blamed Israel for Palestinians’ struggles, including by using the infamous and murderous rally cry, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” – a call for the complete annihilation of Israel and the Jews that reside in it.

Hadid has also blamed his personal financial problems on Jews and spreads antisemitic tropes in his influential circles, even comparing Zionist Jews to Hitler.

The third and no less repulsive finalist is Jon Minadeo, the chief of the white supremacist Goyim Defense League. Minadeo’s group recently hung a sign over the 405 freeway in Los Angeles that read “Kanye is right about the Jews.” The GDL is notorious for its flyers campaigns, as well as for blaming Jews for 9/11, gun control, and pretty much all of the United States’ troubles.

“Though these three men promote antisemitism from three different directions, they are equally dangerous,” said StopAntisemitism Executive Director Liora Rez. “Together, they have all been a catastrophe for the well-being Jewish people in the United States in 2022. There are no Jewish safe spaces. The current state of Jew hatred is running rampant with no end in sight.”

Voting for Antisemite of the Year is open through December 9th on the StopAntisemitism.org website. Voters will also be entered into a raffle to win one of five $360 gift cards.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)