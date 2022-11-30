HYPOCRITE: House Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries Made Same Election Claims as Trump, Now Attacks Him for It

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the new Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, has repeatedly blasted Donald Trump over his 2020 election claims, calling them the “Big Lie” and saying that “we will never bend the knee to the election deniers who poison our democracy.”

The problem is, Jeffries did the very same thing as Trump in previous elections.

In 2018, Jeffries tweeted: “The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office.”

Illegitimate? Fake president? Sounds like someone is trying to incite an insurrection.

“LIE (more than any administration in the history of the Republic). CHEAT (2016 election/Russian Interference). STEAL (one or two Supreme Court seats). When will Republicans put country ahead of party?” Jeffries wrote in another post.

Apparently, faith in elections and democracy only goes one direction.

Here’s another tweet from the new House leader: “Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President.”

And another: “Let’s be clear donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin),” he wrote.

Since the 2020 election, nearly every Republican candidate and elected official has been asked whether they believe that Joe Biden is a legitimately elected president. Will the mainstream media ask Jeffries the same about Donald Trump?

Don’t hold your breath.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)