Arabs Arrested For Forcing Chareidi Man To Kiss Their Feet, Posting On TikTok

Israel Police arrested two Arab residents of the Old City of Jerusalem for allegedly humiliating a Chareidi man and then posting a video of it on Tiktok.

In the video, which was filmed in the Old City, the two are seen treating a Chareidi man in a demeaning manner, forcing him to kiss their hands and feet.

As soon as the police received a report about the TikTok video, they began a search for the culprits. They quickly located and detained the suspects, Arab teens aged 16 and 14.

The suspects were arrested last week and brought for a hearing in court, where their detention was extended for four more days.

“A quick response by the Israel Police last night in the wake of a video that was distributed on the ‘TikTok’ network led to the detection and arrest of two suspects after they humiliated a man in the Old City of Jerusalem,” a police statement said.

“The Jerusalem District of the Israel Police will continue to fight against crimes of abuse, violence, and humiliation and bring those involved to justice. Documenting such wrongful acts and spreading them on social media is even more serious, and the perpetrators were aware that documenting the act will only assist the police in gathering evidence, locating those involved, and quickly arresting them.”

“The Jerusalem District Police is constantly working on locating and dealing with suspects who commit acts of violence, abuse, and degradation.”

