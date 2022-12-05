“10 Most Surreal Days Imaginable:” Israeli Consul Hospitalized In China For COVID

Israeli’s Consul-General in Shanghai Eddie Shapira had the misfortune of contracting COVID in China, where virus patients are still isolated in “conditions reminiscent of a prison.”

“I’m trying to recover from what happened to me,” he wrote on Facebook. ” Let’s start from the end – I got sick with COVID and I recovered completely. I didn’t have any serious symptoms. The problem is that I caught it in the most wrong place on earth – in China.”

“Here, they still relate to infections with the same level of severity as if three years haven’t passed and nothing has been learned – and they advocate complete separation for anyone exposed to COVID patients. The patients themselves are hospitalized in designated hospitals.”

“Nothing helped and I also found myself in such a hospital for ten days. Nothing can prepare you for the experience – not even close engagement with the issue for over two years.”

“How was it?! I found myself in a room between two hallways – a type of aquarium – 2 single beds, 2 automatic doors that open by remote control, and a small window-like opening to insert a ‘food’ tray. The days pass in anticipation of 2 negative results, with a gap of 24 hours between them. The conditions are reminiscent of a prison (just an estimate, I haven’t experienced it yet), 10 of the most surreal days imaginable. Not recommended for those suffering from claustrophobia and basically for anyone!”

