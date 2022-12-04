Medical Neis: HaGaon HaRav Badani Wakes Up In ICU

The head of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, HaGaon HaRav Shimon Badani, who has been hospitalized in serious condition in the ICU for two weeks, woke up and is responding to those around him.

One of the Rav’s close associates told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “You see a medical neis here and it’s all in the zechus of the many tefillos. The Rav underwent resuscitation and was in critical condition. I asked the Rav for his bracha and he nodded his head a number of times.”

However, despite the improvement, HaRav Badani is still in need of great Rachamei Shamayim.

The name Rafael was added during an atzeret tefillah at the Kosel for HaRav Badani and his full name for tefillah is now HaRav Rafael Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

