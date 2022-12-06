TikTok Terror: 2 More Arabs Arrested For Humiliating Chareidim

The video of two Arabs forcing a Chareidi man to kiss their feet in the Old City of Jerusalem was not the only such video that has been posted on TikTok in recent days.

On Sunday, the police received another video that was circulating on Arab social media in which a Chareidi man is seen being humiliated by an Arab suspect as he passed by on the street.

In a quick investigative act by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office, the suspect, a resident of the Abu Tor neighborhood of east Jerusalem in his 20s, was arrested early Monday morning and transferred for questioning. He was brought to court later on Monday for a hearing on the extension of his detention.

The police also searched for a suspect in yet another video posted on Tiktok of a Chareidi man being humiliated by an Arab. The suspect, an 18-year-old resident of the Ras al-Amud neighborhood of east Jerusalem, was arrested and transferred for questioning. He will also be brought to the court on Tuesday for a hearing on the extension of his detention.

“Israel Police and the Jerusalem District in particular will continue proactive monitoring operations along with locating offensive posts on the various social networks, and will work to locate suspects in these humiliating and embarrassing acts and bring them to justice,” a statement from Israel Police said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)