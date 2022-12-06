ARRESTED: Suspect Who Shot BB Gun at Jewish Father and Son in Staten Island Charged with Hate Crime

The man who shot and lightly hurt a father and son with a BB gun outside a kosher supermarket in Staten Island on Sunday has been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

Jason Kish, 25, was slapped with charges including hate crime assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor assault.

The NYPD says Kish was the man behind the wheel of the black Ford Mustang seen in surveillance video of the unprovoked attack.

Thankfully, both the 32-year-old father and his 7-year-old son were not seriously hurt by the BB pellets. One of the rounds struck the boy in the ear and a second hit the father’s coat.

The suspect wanted for the BB gun assault which occurred on Sunday in front of Island Kosher supermarket has been apprehended thanks to the diligent work of your 121 officers and detectives at Hate Crimes Task Force. — NYPD 121st Precinct (@NYPD121Pct) December 6, 2022

