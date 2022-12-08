Likud/Shas Deal: Deri Is Deputy PM, Interior & Health Minister, Finance Minister For 2nd Half

The Shas party reached an agreement with the Likud on the positions the party will receive in the next government after midnight on Wednesday.

The head of the Shas negotiations team MK Ariel Attias signed the deal with the head of the Likud negotiation team Yariv Levin.

According to the deal, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri will serve as both the Interior and Health Minister in the first half of the government’s term and as the Finance Minister during the second half. He will also serve as Deputy Prime Minister for the government’s entire term.

In addition, Shas will receive the Religious Services and Welfare and Social Security Ministries. Two other Shas members will serve as ministers in the Education and Interior Ministries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)