REST IN PEACE: Fox News Op-Ed Gives Eulogy on Donald Trump’s Political Career

The political career of former President Donald Trump is now deceased following the loss of his handpicked candidate Herschel Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election, a Fox News op-ed says.

Contributor Liz Peek said Walker “wrote Donald Trump’s political obituary” when he lost the very winnable Georgia race against Democrat Raphael Warnock, and urged Trump to hang up the cleats and ride off into the sunset due to the humiliating defeat.

“Having suffered the rare humiliation of failing to win a second term in the Oval Office, and having cost his party a majority in the Senate – three times – it is time for Donald Trump to step away from politics. It is the right thing to do for his party, for the country, and for himself,” Peek wrote.

“Mr. Trump will not win another election,” she continued. “His most glaring political strength today is his ability to energize Democrats, causing not only historic turnout but attracting gushers of campaign cash – for the opposition.”

Peek noted that Trump was “a breath of fresh air” when he first ran for the presidency in 2016, and that he was successful while in the White House.

“But his refusal to admit defeat in the 2020 election, and the tragic aftermath of that refusal, shut the door on his political career,” Peek asserts. “After January 6, and having publicly nursed his grievances for two years, there is no comeback.”

