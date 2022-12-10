HaRav Zilberstein: “Begin Saying Aneinu Borei Olam”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein, member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, said in his drasha on Shabbos after Seudas Shlishis that Klal Yisrael should begin reciting Aneinu Borei Olam on Sunday morning due to the lack of rain, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“It’s true that on Wednesday morning, we were happy to see that it began to rain, but it stopped within a few minutes and the clouds disappeared,” HaRav Zilberstein said. “And Am Yisrael needs rain…”

“We’re already in the middle of Kislev, after the year of Shemita, and we need a shefa from Hakadosh Baruch Hu which is called gishmei bracha and we still haven’t been zocheh to it. And therefore in my opinion we should begin the recitation of Aneinu Borei Olam tomorrow [Sunday] morning. Each person should say it quietly in tefilla and also the Shaliach Tzibur in Chazras HaShas, to plead with Hakadosh Baruch Hu Sheyitain Tal U’Mattar L’Bracha…”

“Also, we need to know why the rains stop,” Rav Zilberstein said, reciting the Gemara in Taanis which lists a number of reasons why the rains stop, due to not separating terumos and maasros, due to those who speak lashon hara, due to those who are brazen, due to bittul Torah, due to the sin of gezel – and the takana is to increase tefillah – and due to the deeds of the generation, that they are corrupt.

“Therefore, we must strengthen ourselves in all these, and especially increasing our midah of rachamim, and as it says in the Gemara in Chullin that a person should honor his wife and children more than what he has for they are dependent on him, and he is dependent on the One that said and the world was.”

“And in the zechus of midas harachamim, which is k’neged the brazenness in the world, we’ll soon be zocheh to gishmei ratzon and bracha, like the good years. And Hakadosh Baruch Hu wil decree on us good gezeiros, and like it says in tefillas Aneinu – ויגולו רחמיך על .מידותיך, ותתנהג עם בניך במידת הרחמים, וקבל ברחמים וברצון את תפילתנו”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)