EVERYONE’S FED UP: Most Americans Don’t Want Trump OR Biden in 2024

In a sign the American electorate is fed up with the options being provided to them by both major political partie, a new poll finds that an overwhelming majority of voters don’t want either Biden or Trump to run in 2024.

A whopping 70% of Americans say Joe Biden shouldn’t run for president in 2024, including 57% of Democrats and 66% of independents.

Meanwhile, 61% of Americans say Trump shouldn’t run, including 37% of Republicans and 61% of independents.

The biggest difference between Biden and Trump is why voters say they shouldn’t run. For Biden, 47% say he’s getting too old, whereas just 8% said that for Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)