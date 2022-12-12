EVERYONE’S FED UP: Most Americans Don’t Want Trump OR Biden in 2024

In a sign the American electorate is fed up with the options being provided to them by both major political partie, a new poll finds that an overwhelming majority of voters don’t want either Biden or Trump to run in 2024.
A whopping 70% of Americans say Joe Biden shouldn’t run for president in 2024, including 57% of Democrats and 66% of independents.
Meanwhile, 61% of Americans say Trump shouldn’t run, including 37% of Republicans and 61% of independents.
The biggest difference between Biden and Trump is why voters say they shouldn’t run. For Biden, 47% say he’s getting too old, whereas just 8% said that for Trump.
I have a hunch, but no evidence, that President Biden will bow out of the 2024 election by 7/1/2023. That will greatly help Democrats in 2024.
Sad but true. You can point to the 2022 primaries where really outstanding candidates on BOTH sides of the aisle who were political centrists/moderates lost to extreme right and left-wing challengers. Even worse, the losers in the general election blame their losses on their respective parties not being extreme enough and failure to fully echo their extremist messages. Hopefully, 2022 was the peak of this type of toxic polarization but if either Biden or Trump (or c’v both) are running in 24, it will only get worse.
Most Democrats want Trump to run, and most Republicans want Biden to run. Depending on state law, it is possible for one party to meddle in the other’s primary (e.g. donating to the person in the other party you want to run against, and sometimes voting for them – there are documented cases of Democrats buy ads designed to help an unelectable MAGA candidate win primaries over electable mainstream Republicans).
And while the Republicans have a large “bench” of candidates who have worked with Trump but may differ ons pecific issues (excluding those who have burned bridges to one wing or the others, such as Larry Hogan or Liz Cheney), the Democrats have a limited number of choices who are well known nationally and acceptable to both the WOKE and non-WOKE branches).
The problem for republicans is that there is going to be a large field of candidates so what happened in 2016 will probably happen in 2024