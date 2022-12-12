1 Killed, 5 Injured in Scaffolding Collapse in Givat Zev

United Hatzalah volunteers responded to a scaffolding collapse that took place on HaRakefet Street in Givat Ze’ev a short while ago. First responders, including ambulance teams, treated five people who were injured as a result of the collapse.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Yossi Guthold and Avi Yudakowsky who were among the first responders at the scene relayed: “Large pieces of scaffolding collapsed at a construction site. We treated five people who sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the collapse and our ambulance team transported one of them to the hospital. Firefighters pulled one person from the wreckage who was already dead and there was nothing for us to do to treat him.”

Volunteer Paramedic Neria Nissim who also responded to the scaffolding collapse added: “In addition to those we managed to treat thus far, there is one other person who is still trapped and unconscious. Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit were dispatched to the scene and treated eyewitnesses who were suffering from emotional and psychological stress.”