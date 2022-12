A World Cup fan from Oman was asked about his shirt in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

In a video translated by AbuAliEnglish, the fan said: “These aren’t just slogans for us. If a leader will come and open the borders for us, we’ll go and eat the flesh of Jews.”

The fan accompanied his words with gestures indicating his literal interpretation of “eating Jews’ flesh.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)