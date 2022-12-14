TRUMP IN TROUBLE: DeSantis Now Leads Former President by 23 Points in 2024 Matchup

It’s official; we have a new frontrunner. A survey released Tuesday by USA Today-Suffolk University found that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is absolutely clobbering former President Donald Trump in voter preference, with 56% of Republican-leaning voters preferring DeSantis, compared to just 33% who want Trump.

The poll also found Trump’s favorable rating among Republicans cratering from 75% in October to 64% in December, with his unfavorable rating rising from 18% to 23%.

More than 60% of survey respondents said they want a presidential nominee who will continue Trump’s policies – but isn’t Trump, while just 31% said they want Trump himself to run.

“Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump,” said David Paleologos, the director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

The poll also found that Biden would beat Trump 47% to 40% in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, while DeSantis would defeat Biden in a 2024 matchup 47% to 43%.

