Women Of The Wall Decry Gender Discrimination Over Menorah’s Placement

The Women of the Wall group sent a letter of protest to the Director-General of the Religious Ministry protesting the placement of the Chanukah menorah in the men’s section of the Kosel plaza.

“This year, like every year, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is planning to light Chanukah candles at the Kosel, with the participation of elected officials, on every day of the Chag,” the letter states. “To our dismay, instead of placing the menorah in the central Kosel plaza, the Kosel Rav places it every year in the men’s section of the Kosel, thereby preventing women from taking an active part in the ceremony.”

“This constitutes a blatant exclusion of women and discrimination on the basis of gender in a public place managed by an official representative of the State of Israel. The injustice is especially evident in light of the fact that there is a simple and practical solution – as mentioned, placing the menorah in the upper central square.”

“We strongly protest against this sham that occurs every year at the Kotel and request that the Kotel Rav be instructed to refrain from this unacceptable practice of excluding women during Chanukah, and to ensure that this year, women are fully and equally included in the central candle-lighting ceremony in the main square of the Kosel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)