Chanukah Preparation At The Kosel: 6.5 Foot Menorah Placed In Kosel Plaza

The traditional large Chanukah menorah was placed in the Kosel plaza on Tuesday morning.

The menorah is made entirely of bronze, its height is over 6.5 feet [two meters] and it is estimated to weigh about a ton.

Beginning on the first night of Chanukah, on Sunday, December 18, there will be a central candle lighting ceremony every evening of Chanukah at the Kosel plaza at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, the lighting will take place at 3:40 p.m. and on Motzei Shabbos at 7 p.m.

The lighting ceremony will be broadcast live via the Kosel cameras on the website of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)