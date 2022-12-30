NO BREAKS FROM VACATION: Biden Has Trillion-Dollar Bill Flown to Caribbean So He Can Sign It

Doctors are very clear: self care is extremely important. Taking a break and unwinding a bit is very important to ensuring your mental and physical health is maintained. This is something that President Joe Biden takes very seriously; so seriously, in fact, that a trillion-dollar bill can’t get him to take a break from vacation.

The president is currently on the Caribbean island St. Croix, presumably sprawled out on a beach chair and sipping a margarita (with thickener, of course). And while Congress just passed a $1.7 trillion federal funding bill, Joe’s vacation time is just too jam-packed with things to do – like napping and being administered cleansing enemas – to sign the bill in Washington.

So, like any average person would do, he had the bill flown out to him in the Caribbean where he signed it into law.

Look, the president needs a vacation. The largest spending bill of the year can’t get in the way of that. He is sure you understand.

