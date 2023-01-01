1st Order By Bibi’s New Gov’t: Freezing Of Matan Kahana’s Kashrus “Reform”

The first order signed by the newly sworn-in Religious Services Minister following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s return to power on Thursday was the freezing of former minister Matan Kahana’s kashrus reforms.

The first and foremost goal of Shas MK Michael Malchieli, who was chosen by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to serve as the new Religious Services Minister, is to eliminate all of Kahana’s “reforms” to Israel’s religious status quo, which Kahana carried out despite the opposition of all of Israel’s leading Rabbanim, including Israel’s most senior Dati Leumi Rav, HaRav Druckman, z’tl, who was niftar last week.

An hour after he was sworn in as minister, Malchieli traveled to the office of Chief Rabbi of Israel HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef to receive his bracha and immediately afterward, signed the first decision of the sixth Netanyahu government: the freezing of Kahana’s kashrus reform, a first and central step toward its revocation.

Michaeli also plans on revoking Kahana’s “reforms” on the method of the selection of municipal Rabbanim and the changes in the law regarding the selection of dayanim, among other steps.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)