Shock & Sorrow In Bnei Brak: Sefer Torah Falls To Floor On Shabbos Morning

A Sefer Torah fell to the floor on Shabbos morning before Kriyas HaTorah in Yeshivas Ponevezh in Bnei Brak.

According to a report by B’Chadrei Chareidim, the unfortunate incident occurred in the yeshivah’s Ohel Kedoshim hall. The Sefer Torah was apparently tied to another Sefer Torah in the Aron Kodesh, which caused it to fall down when the first one was lifted up.

Hundreds of bochurim witnessed the sight and now they are awaiting a decision on whether to fast [other than on Asara B’Teivis]. A group of bochurim asked the posek HGaon HaRav Menachem Mendel Lubin, who said that only those who saw Sefer Torah fall need to fast.

On Shabbos afternoon, when HaGaon HaRav Meir Hershkovitz, the Ba’al Yegiyas Erev, arrived like every Shabbos at the home of the Rosh Yeshivah HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman and told him about the horrifying incident. HaRav Bergman responded: “It’s a terrible thing. We need to do teshuvah.”

