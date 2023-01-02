WATCH: Netanyahu and Wife Visit Kosel to Mark Being Sworn-In as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Sunday evening visited the Kosel along with Kosel Chief Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz and Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director Mordechai Eliav, to mark the swearing-in of Israel’s 37th government.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said: “I just wrote in the book: ‘The Guardian of Israel neither slumbers nor sleeps.’ (הנה לא ינום ולא יישן שומר ישראל). I have summarized the two continuing actions that I have taken upon myself both yesterday and today.”

“We will continue to do this on behalf of the citizens of Israel, the State of Israel and the Land of Israel,” he proclaimed.

“I must say that I am also moved this time as well, to accept the position and lead the State of Israel.”

“I have come here, the quarry from which we were shaped, to touch the stones of the Kosel, and to remember that we are charged with the obligation of safeguarding the heritage of generations and ensuring our future for the coming generations as well, and this we will do.”