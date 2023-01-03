Tragedy In Israel: IDF Soldier Killed By Accidental Gunfire

An IDF soldier was killed overnight Monday as a result of accidental gunfire at an army base near Jerusalem, an IDF spokesperson said on Tuesday morning.

Medical forces at the Anatot Base engaged in resuscitation efforts but unfortunately were ultimately forced to declare the soldier’s death.

Army officials believe that the soldier was accidentally killed by a fellow soldier who was negligently fooling around with his weapon, Channel 12 News reported.

The soldier was later identified as Cpl. Baruch Kabrata, z’l, 19, of Petach Tikvah, a combat soldier in the Erez Battalion of the Military Police.

“The circumstances of the incident are under investigation,” an IDF spokesperson said. “His family has been notified. The military police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, at the end of which the findings will be forwarded to the military prosecutor’s office for examination.”

“The IDF shares in the family’s grief and will continue to support it.”

