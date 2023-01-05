“PACK IT IN!”: Sean Hannity and Lauren Boebert Get Into Heated Exchange Over McCarthy Vote [SEE THE VIDEO]

Fox News host Sean Hannity had Rep. Lauren Boebert on his show Wednesday night in a contentious interview in which they battled over the latter’s refusal to support Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

Boebert earlier Wednesday urged former President Trump to tell McCarthy to drop out because, with 20 Republicans consistently voting against him, he should get out of the way.

“Let me turn the tables, congresswoman,” Hannity said. “Kevin McCarthy has 202–3 votes. Your side has 20. So, if I’m gonna use your words, and your methodology, and your math, isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?”

“Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you, But he–,” Boebert said before Hannity interjected that she wasn’t answering the question.

“And we are hearing–” Boebert continued as Hannity insisted he wasn’t frustrated, “from many people who are still voting with Kevin McCarthy–”, with Hannity again saying she wasn’t answering the question. “Who are very supportive of what we’re doing. And they’re cheering us on. So, there are more for us than there are against us. And they are waiting for Kevin to cave,” she continued, talking over Hannity.

“Congresswoman, I’m frustrated by you not answering a direct question. You said to President Trump, you said earlier today that President Trump needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, you don’t have the votes,” Hannity said before Boebert interrupted him. “Can I finish?,” he pushed back. :You don’t have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.” He has 203. Your side has 20. Why is it time for him to withdraw and not you when he has so many more votes?”

“Well, Sean, he needs 218 and he does not have 218,” she replied.

“Neither do you!” Hannity shot back.

Despite the conservative commentator’s push, Boebert made clear that there is no way she would support McCarthy for speaker, no matter what happens.

“If this fight goes on and on for day after day, week after week and the Republican agenda totally stalls out, you can forget about holding Biden accountable for pretty much anything,” Hannity said. “And the country will feel angry and frustrated and they will feel betrayed.”

