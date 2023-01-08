TEHILLIM: Deterioration In Condition Of HaGaon HaRav Badani

The condition of HaGaon HaRav Refael Shimon Badani, who is hospitalized in Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer, has deteriorated.

HaRav Badani, the head of the Moetzet Chachmei HaTorah, was hospitalized in serious condition at Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in November after undergoing resuscitation. He later regained consciousness and was eventually transferred to Sheba for rehabilitation.

On Sunday, there was a deterioration in his condition after he became ill with pneumonia.

Rav Badani’s family members and talmidim have requested that the public daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Refael Shimon ben Chavivah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

