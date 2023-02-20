BD”E: The Chuster Rav, HaRav Shmuel Shmelke Leifer ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Harav Shmuel Shmelke Leifer zt”l of Boro Park.

Throughout his life, Rav Shmuel was a sought-after speaker, whose sagely advice was absorbed by thousands of people. He was particularly vocal about his opposition to yeshivos turning bochurim away, which he strongly believed them astray.

The levayah is scheduled to take place Monday morning at his Beis Medrash at 16th Avenue & 55th in Boro Park.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

