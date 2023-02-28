Higiyah Z’man – A Remarkable New Yeshiva Opens Up





By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

The WINS radio station has a very famous expression: “You give us 22 minutes – we give you the world.” This tagline, however, more aptly describes a new yeshiva that is about to be launched. It is an institution that addresses an educational problem that has never been fully addressed in our yeshivos, Bais Yaakovs and day schools.

TAL (Torah and Language) Academy is a new school created specifically for kids with language-based learning difficulties and/or disabilities (LBLD) with an emphasis in Torah growth. It is conveniently located in Belle Harbor, New York – which is 22 minutes away from both Far Rockaway/Five Towns and Flatbush – two of the largest Jewish communities in the New York metropolitan area.

TAL Academy It is the brainchild of master educators and askanim, who joined forces to create an exciting and dynamic program – that, literally, gives these young children – the world.

The curriculum is based on expert and data-driven studies – Language-Based Teaching works. TAL Academy’s educators know exactly how to adjust curriculum and instruction to ensure maximum development in language and literacy skills both in kodesh as well as chol. They know exactly how to best provide for specialized, explicit, and multisensory instruction in a Torah-true environment.

The program is structured and includes ongoing and guided practice. The goal, of course, is to remediate the specific areas of weakness of each child. TAL Academy works specifically to remediate these weaknesses and return to their local Yeshivos and/or other specialized settings.

The principal, Mrs. Sara Taib, from Kew Gardens has over 30 years of experience in education and in dealing with students who have demonstrated LBLD. Dr. Lydia Soifer, is the Language Consultant for the new school. Dr. Soifer is a language pathologist with over 45 years of experience in clinical and private practice, as well as university teaching. They have worked together with Dr. Malky Zacharowitz and Mrs. Brocha Kresch in forming a specialized program that involves structure and multi-sensory instruction. Mrs. Kresch has previously developed a highly successful kriah program entitled, “Kriahtive Solutions” and is adapting it for children who need a more-multi-sensory approach. She has lectured at Torah U’mesorah and Yachad/COJDS. Mrs. Kresch worked as Associate Professor at Touro Graduate School and is currently the Hebrew supervisor at the Hebrew Academy of Long Beach

The school will begin with the second, third and fourth grade for both girls and boys. Eventually, instruction will be provided from first grade to eighth grade with two separate campuses. The school runs under the halachic guidance of Rabbi Eitan Feiner and has the haskama of Moreinu HaRav Reuvain Feinstein shlita. The Executive Director is Rabbi Aryeh Dachs

The school is to be housed in the spacious Ohev Tzedek building at 134-01 Rockaway Beach Blvd, in Belle Harbor. B’Ezras Hashem, due to the tireless efforts of community members including Mr. Elliot Gluck, Mr. Ushy Mandel, Mrs. Jennifer Gardyn and Mr. Andy Lauber – TAL Academy will open its doors this coming September. The school’s board is made of dedicated and leading askanim in the community, which is great news for parents and students.

The next information session will be held in Kew Gardens Hills on February 28th at 7:30 P.M. at 141-19 73rd Ave. For more information, call (516) 218-1189 or email [email protected]. Plans are being made for another information session in Brooklyn. Information will be posted on the website. The website can be viewed at TalAcademy.org